Liberum Capital Cuts Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Price Target to GBX 465

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 720 ($8.86) to GBX 465 ($5.72) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Ricardo stock opened at GBX 346.50 ($4.26) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 405.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 507.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $185.05 million and a PE ratio of 10.16. Ricardo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286.93 ($3.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($10.41).

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

