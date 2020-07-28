Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Saga (LON:SAGA)

Saga (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Saga from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 25 ($0.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of Saga stock opened at GBX 15.22 ($0.19) on Tuesday. Saga has a twelve month low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 60 ($0.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $170.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.75.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

