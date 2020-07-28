Majestic Wine’s (WINE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Majestic Wine (LON:WINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LON:WINE opened at GBX 408 ($5.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $297.33 million and a P/E ratio of 37.43. Majestic Wine has a one year low of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 439.78 ($5.41). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 392.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 306.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In related news, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($4.93), for a total transaction of £8,144.31 ($10,022.53).

Majestic Wine Company Profile

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

