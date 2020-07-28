Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 910 ($11.20) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 950 ($11.69) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 903 ($11.11) to GBX 913 ($11.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,375 ($16.92) to GBX 860 ($10.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,078.46 ($13.27).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 786.80 ($9.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 809.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 980.58. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,779 ($21.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 46.56.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

