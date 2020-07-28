IMI’s (IMI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 925 ($11.38) to GBX 1,140 ($14.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.17) price objective (up previously from GBX 995 ($12.24)) on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.31) price objective (up previously from GBX 850 ($10.46)) on shares of IMI in a report on Friday. CSFB lowered their target price on IMI from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,050 ($12.92) to GBX 1,120 ($13.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,004.41 ($12.36).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.11) on Tuesday. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($14.95). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 946.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 936.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

