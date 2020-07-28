RSA Insurance Group’s (RSA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RSA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 510 ($6.28) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC downgraded RSA Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 551 ($6.78) to GBX 455 ($5.60) in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 520 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 610 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($7.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 547.77 ($6.74).

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 433.80 ($5.34) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.07). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 420.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 445.98.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

