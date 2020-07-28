BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Upgraded to Equal weight by Barclays

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price on the communications services company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 115 ($1.42). Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 182 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 180.54 ($2.22).

Shares of LON BT.A opened at GBX 108.05 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.79. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 212.25 ($2.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In related news, insider Leena Nair acquired 50,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £56,500 ($69,529.90). Also, insider Ian Cheshire acquired 19,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £24,753.96 ($30,462.66). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,953,646 shares of company stock worth $215,765,396.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

