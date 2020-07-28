Peel Hunt Reaffirms Reduce Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PHNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 658 ($8.10) to GBX 793 ($9.76) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.74) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 716.80 ($8.82).

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 668.60 ($8.23) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 650.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 656.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.74. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6.39 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 806 ($9.92).

In related news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.81), for a total transaction of £56,330.85 ($69,321.75). Also, insider Nicholas Lyons acquired 20,000 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £117,000 ($143,982.28).

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

