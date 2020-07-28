Ferguson’s (FERG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FERG. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,700 ($94.76) to GBX 7,950 ($97.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($99.68) to GBX 5,000 ($61.53) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($76.30) to GBX 5,000 ($61.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,181 ($76.06) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oddo Securities decreased their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($76.30) to GBX 5,000 ($61.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,436.32 ($79.21).

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG stock opened at GBX 7,008 ($86.24) on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 64.82 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,696 ($94.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,557.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,289.87.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.