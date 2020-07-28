Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DLG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 341 ($4.20) target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 293 ($3.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 328.17 ($4.04).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 292.50 ($3.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 280.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 292.24. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2.71 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 355 ($4.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.02.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

