Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

LON:FLO opened at GBX 76.40 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 million and a PE ratio of 12.52. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 12 month low of GBX 44 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 146 ($1.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.68.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

