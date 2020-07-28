Quartix (LON:QTX) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Quartix (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of QTX stock opened at GBX 310 ($3.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43. Quartix has a one year low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 450 ($5.54). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 325.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 334.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

