Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq Inc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.09.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $130.53 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $135.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock worth $1,194,112. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 75.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 59.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 97,224 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 119.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 86,701 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 21,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

