M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by FinnCap in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

LON MPE opened at GBX 547.50 ($6.74) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 550.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 598. M.P. Evans Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370 ($4.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 756 ($9.30). The company has a market cap of $298.33 million and a P/E ratio of 47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lancashire
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lancashire
Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Centrica
Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Centrica
Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barclays
Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barclays
Mimecast Ltd Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.34 Million
Mimecast Ltd Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.34 Million
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Chesnara
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Chesnara
FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Trifast
FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Trifast


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report