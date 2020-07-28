M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by FinnCap in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

LON MPE opened at GBX 547.50 ($6.74) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 550.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 598. M.P. Evans Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370 ($4.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 756 ($9.30). The company has a market cap of $298.33 million and a P/E ratio of 47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

