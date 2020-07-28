Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBRE. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 284 ($3.49) price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.21) on Tuesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 155.64 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.18). The company has a market cap of $651.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 264.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 281.47.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

