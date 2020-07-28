Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bank Of Princeton in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 million.

BPRN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $18.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.51. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 21.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

