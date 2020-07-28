First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 21.72%.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

First Foundation stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $712.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 785,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 205,106 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $1,287,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,563,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after buying an additional 99,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Foundation by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 90,962 shares during the period. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

