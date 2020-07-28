Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HLX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.67 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 202,216 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 158.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 82,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 843,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after acquiring an additional 906,641 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

