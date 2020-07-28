Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
ALXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.
ALXN stock opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,990,000 after acquiring an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,726,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.