Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.

ALXN stock opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,990,000 after acquiring an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,726,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

