BidaskClub Upgrades Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to “Buy”

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

CMCSA opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. Comcast has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

