Plains GP (PAGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Plains GP to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PAGP opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

