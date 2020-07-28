Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.44-1.44 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Several research firms have commented on PAA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.