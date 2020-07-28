Onespan (OSPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Onespan to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Onespan has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.35 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Onespan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.13. Onespan has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onespan from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Onespan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $3,727,409.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,742,632.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Boroditsky purchased 3,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,878 shares of company stock valued at $13,788,520. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

