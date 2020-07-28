Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $639.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

In related news, CAO Isfort Andre Schulze purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $103,848.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Insiders purchased 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $639,308 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays cut Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

