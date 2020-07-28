LGI Homes (LGIH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect LGI Homes to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

