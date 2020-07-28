Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXPD opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

