Emerson Electric (EMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EMR opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Earnings History for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

