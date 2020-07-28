Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AQUA stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $25.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
