Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AQUA stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $25.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

