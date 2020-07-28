L Brands (NYSE:LB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have risen in the past three months. The company intends to make Bath & Body Works chain, which has been the bright spot, a pure-play public company, and Victoria’s Secret, which has been struggling, a standalone company. Management is taking every step to improve the performance of Victoria’s Secret business, such as inventory management, cost reductions and an increase in full-price selling. Victoria’s Secret store optimization plan is also on the card. Well we believe had the Sycamore deal been materialized, it would have provided some cushion to the company’s financial position. The company has been struggling with declining revenues and shrinking margins for a while. L Brands posted wider-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2020 loss per share. Also, sales miss for the fourth straight quarter.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

LB opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.22. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $26.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $303,624,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter valued at $48,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in L Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $46,414,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

