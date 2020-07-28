Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

MCRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Union Gaming Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $644.69 million, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $690,806.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,277,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 42.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 191.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

