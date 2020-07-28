Real Matters (REA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Real Matters (TSE:REA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$147.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.24 million.

Earnings History for Real Matters (TSE:REA)

