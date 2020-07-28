Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

MFIN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Medallion Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $7.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.44.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 76.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

