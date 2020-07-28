Westrock (WRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Westrock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Westrock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.