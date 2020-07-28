Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fortis (TSE:FTS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.78. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$41.52 and a 52-week high of C$59.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTS. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.92.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

