TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.65%. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSLX stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.39. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

