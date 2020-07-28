TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.65%. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSLX stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.39. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Earnings History for TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Plains GP Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Plains GP Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Plains All American Pipeline Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Plains All American Pipeline Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Onespan Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Onespan Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Orion Engineered Carbons to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Orion Engineered Carbons to Release Earnings on Tuesday
LGI Homes to Release Earnings on Tuesday
LGI Homes to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Expeditors International of Washington to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Expeditors International of Washington to Release Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report