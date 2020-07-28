Ares Capital (ARCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.35.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.