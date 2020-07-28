Reviewing Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) & Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

73.9% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ames National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Ames National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $5.66 billion 1.66 $1.41 billion $1.27 7.30 Ames National $64.81 million 2.73 $17.19 million N/A N/A

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Ames National has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 16.27% 8.35% 0.79% Ames National 24.35% 8.86% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Huntington Bancshares and Ames National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 0 9 5 0 2.36 Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $10.04, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Ames National.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Ames National on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, mortgage loans, credit cards, and small business loans, as well as investment products. It also provides insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking solutions and asset finance services; corporate risk management services; institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; institutional corporate banking services; treasury management services; and other financing solutions, as well as lends real estate developers, REITs, and other customers. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment provides deposits, lending, banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 944 branches located in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Kentucky; and 10 private client group offices. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, and home improvement loans, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as trust services comprising wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online management, mobile banking, and private banking services. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

