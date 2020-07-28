ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pominkiewicz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMTY opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

About ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

