Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $36.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $434,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 159,504 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 28,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.