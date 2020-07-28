AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.25.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities upgraded AGNC Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.88. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 66,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

