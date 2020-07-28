Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11, approximately 55,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 119,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

About Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

