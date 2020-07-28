International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) & Zillow Group (OTCMKTS:Z) Head-To-Head Review

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Zillow Group alerts:

This table compares Zillow Group and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -11.75% -9.76% -5.79% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zillow Group and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.34%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.74 billion 5.19 -$305.36 million N/A N/A International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.