Financial Survey: Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) & Advantage Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:AAVVF)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Viper Energy Partners and Advantage Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 3 14 0 2.82 Advantage Oil & Gas 0 3 3 0 2.50

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $17.94, indicating a potential upside of 73.64%. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $2.30, indicating a potential upside of 91.67%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Advantage Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -41.11% 1.45% 1.15% Advantage Oil & Gas -116.35% 1.08% 0.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Advantage Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 5.49 $46.28 million $0.13 79.46 Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 1.09 -$18.58 million N/A N/A

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

