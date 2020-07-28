AI Powered International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIIQ) Trading Up 2.1%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

AI Powered International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIIQ) shares were up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.66, approximately 2,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41.

