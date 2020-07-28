AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC)’s share price were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.59, approximately 423 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.