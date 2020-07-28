AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC)’s share price were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.59, approximately 423 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

International Monetary Systems & Zillow Group Head-To-Head Review
International Monetary Systems & Zillow Group Head-To-Head Review
Financial Survey: Viper Energy Partners & Advantage Oil & Gas
Financial Survey: Viper Energy Partners & Advantage Oil & Gas
AI Powered International Equity ETF Trading Up 2.1%
AI Powered International Equity ETF Trading Up 2.1%
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Stock Price Down 1.1%
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Stock Price Down 1.1%
MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS Trading 1.5% Higher
MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS Trading 1.5% Higher
Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Trading Down 0.2%
Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Trading Down 0.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report