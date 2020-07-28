MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (NYSE:MFO) Trading 1.5% Higher

MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (NYSE:MFO) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90, 18,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 52,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%.

There is no company description available for MFA Financial Inc

