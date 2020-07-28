Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Trading Down 0.2%

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.51 and last traded at $44.51, approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

Separately, Citigroup cut Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and complex surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates approximately 235 hospitals and day surgery facilities with approximately 25,000 beds in Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, and Italy.

