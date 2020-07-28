Head to Head Analysis: HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get HomeStreet alerts:

This table compares HomeStreet and Eagle Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $352.04 million 1.56 $17.51 million $1.70 13.81 Eagle Bancorp $455.33 million 2.15 $142.94 million $4.32 7.04

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HomeStreet. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

HomeStreet has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 7.09% 5.88% 0.58% Eagle Bancorp 27.62% 10.54% 1.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HomeStreet and Eagle Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 3 2 0 2.40 Eagle Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

HomeStreet presently has a consensus price target of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 29.53%. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.84%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than HomeStreet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. HomeStreet pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats HomeStreet on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also offers consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. As of December 31, 2018, it had a network of 60 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 32 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 6 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; residential mortgage loans; and real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, it provides commercial and retail insurance products through a referral arrangement. The company serves sole proprietorships, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations, associations, and individuals, as well as investors. It operates 20 banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 9 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.