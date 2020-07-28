Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Critical Review

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Oncology and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology N/A N/A -$88.28 million ($19.52) -0.67 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$27.05 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Oncology and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology N/A -66.17% -51.37% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -234.42%

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Oncology has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sierra Oncology and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 267.25%. Given Sierra Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sierra Oncology is more favorable than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Sierra Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Sierra Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sierra Oncology beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control. The company is also advancing SRA737, which is being investigated in two Phase 1/2 clinical trials primarily focused on patients with ovarian cancer; and SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7 kinase. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH). In addition, the company holds rights for INN-329, a formulation of secretin that is used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures that is in Phase III clinical trial. The company has a research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of ASH. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

