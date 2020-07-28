ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) vs. Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Head-To-Head Contrast

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Momo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Momo $2.44 billion 1.51 $426.74 million $1.94 9.17

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than ZoomInfo Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Momo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A Momo 19.07% 25.51% 15.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Momo shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of Momo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies and Momo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 9 8 0 2.47 Momo 0 3 5 0 2.63

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $55.53, indicating a potential upside of 34.92%. Momo has a consensus target price of $31.82, indicating a potential upside of 78.85%. Given Momo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Momo is more favorable than ZoomInfo Technologies.

Summary

Momo beats ZoomInfo Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as global enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Momo

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company also operates Tantan, a social and dating app to help its users to find and establish romantic connections, as well as to meet interesting people primarily for young mobile Internet users. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

